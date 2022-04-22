Roswell Park will receive nearly $2M in federal funding through FEMA

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said that money is being awarded to provide relief for some of the expenses medical facilities incurred during the height of the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is getting nearly $2 million in federal funding through FEMA.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins announced that money is being awarded to provide relief for some of the expenses that medical facilities incurred during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Those extra costs in spring of 2020 included staffing, ventilator use, and purchase of personal protective equipment.

Roswell Park is one of four recipients from this round of funding in New York State.