Researchers from UB say they found samples of another COVID variant

Samples of the "delta" variant have been found locally and is believed to be twice as infectious.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With all of the positive news surrounding COVID restrictions, health experts are still warning that COVID is very much still with us.

Researchers from the University at Buffalo say they found samples locally of the "delta" variant. The "delta" variant is believed to be twice as infectious as the original strain.

UB says while two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are more than 90% effective against it, one dose is just 30%.

Dr. Jennifer Surtees is an Associate Professor of Biochemistry at UB and the co-director of UBS Genome Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence. Dr. Surtees says the vaccine, "seems to be really protective against the delta variance." And stresses that is another reason to make sure you are fully vaccinated.

The CDC has named the more contagious #DeltaVariant a "variant of concern."



If you're unvaccinated, getting vaccinated as soon as you are able can help protect you from the Delta variant and other variants of COVID.



If you're unvaccinated, getting vaccinated as soon as you are able can help protect you from the Delta variant and other variants of COVID.

Dr. Surtees went on to say that the "delta" variant, "does pose a risk for those people who are not currently able to be vaccinated." And in their research, they have seen an increase in cases in children because they are not able to get the COVID vaccine.