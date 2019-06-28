BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you got the flu last season, even though you got the vaccine, you're far from alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that the last flu shot was only about 29 percent effective.

Health officials say it was actually 47 percent effective through February, when a second strain emerged that the vaccine hardly worked against.

The 29 percent effectiveness is one of the lowest levels in recent flu seasons.

