Red Cross holding blood drives in WNY to combat lower blood supply in colder months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help prevent a blood shortage during some of the coldest months of winter, the American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Western New York, as well as providing incentives.
During the month of February, people who donate blood will get a digital $10 Amazon gift card and automatically entered in to a contest to win a trip for two people to Clearwater Beach, Florida.
During the winter, the weather can cause the cancellation of blood drives, which puts the blood supply at risk.
"As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come," a release for the Red Cross read.
People interested in booking a time to donate blood can visit the Red Cross website, download the Red Cross app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
A list of blood drives happening in WNY can be viewed below:
Allegany
Alfred
2/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive
Fillmore
2/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street
Houghton
2/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 - 7330 Campground Rd
Cattaraugus
Allegany
2/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Allegany American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417 West
Ellicottville
2/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
Gowanda
2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive
Olean
2/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
Saint Bonaventure
2/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Bonaventure University- McGinley-Carney Center, 3261 West State Road
Chautauqua
Dunkirk
2/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue
2/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street
Fredonia
2/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., State University of New York Fredonia Williams Center, Williams Center
Lakewood
2/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
Mayville
2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd
Panama
2/8/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main St
Silver Creek
2/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Church, 35 Park Place
Erie
Akron
2/9/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave
Amherst
2/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
2/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive
Buffalo
2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
2/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave
2/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Veterans Affairs Hospital, 3495 Bailey Ave
Clarence
2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place
East Aurora
2/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.
Elma
2/16/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road
Grand Island
2/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grand Island Community Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road
Hamburg
2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St
2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1419 - Hamburg, 2985 Lakeview Rd
2/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
Kenmore
2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Avenue
Lackawanna
2/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave
Orchard Park
2/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd
Springville
2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive
Tonawanda
2/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd
West Seneca
2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road
Williamsville
2/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 N Forest
Genesee
Batavia
2/2/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., NYS School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Ave
2/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.
2/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Rd
2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Administration Center, 222 Richmond Ave
Le Roy
2/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street
Niagara
Lewiston
2/2/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mount St Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Rd
2/15/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St
Lockport
2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
Middleport
2/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St
Niagara Falls
2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, Seneca Niagara Casino - Hotel Side, 310 4th St
2/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive
Sanborn
2/21/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd
Orleans
Clarendon
2/17/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarendon Fire Company, 16169 East Lee Rd (Rt 31A)
Medina
2/21/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd
Wyoming
Arcade
2/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.
Attica
2/8/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Alexander Community - Fire Rec Hall, Alexander Community Fire Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Rd.
Perry
2/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 121 Lake St