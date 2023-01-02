Red Cross holding blood drives in WNY to combat lower blood supply in colder months

The American Red Cross is offering a $10 Amazon gift card to people who donate in February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help prevent a blood shortage during some of the coldest months of winter, the American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Western New York, as well as providing incentives.

During the month of February, people who donate blood will get a digital $10 Amazon gift card and automatically entered in to a contest to win a trip for two people to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

During the winter, the weather can cause the cancellation of blood drives, which puts the blood supply at risk.

"As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come," a release for the Red Cross read.

People interested in booking a time to donate blood can visit the Red Cross website, download the Red Cross app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

A list of blood drives happening in WNY can be viewed below:

Allegany

Alfred

2/15/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Small Event Space, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive

Fillmore

2/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fillmore Volunteer Fire Department, 24 South Genesee Street

Houghton

2/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Nielsen Physical Education Center, 7286 - 7330 Campground Rd

Cattaraugus

Allegany

2/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Allegany American Legion Post 892, 4350 Route 417 West

Ellicottville

2/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East

Gowanda

2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive

Olean

2/11/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Saint Bonaventure

2/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Bonaventure University- McGinley-Carney Center, 3261 West State Road

Chautauqua

Dunkirk

2/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

2/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Blessed Mary Angela Roman Catholic Parish, 324 Townsend Street

Fredonia

2/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., State University of New York Fredonia Williams Center, Williams Center

Lakewood

2/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Mayville

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeside Park Community Center, 50 West Lake Rd

Panama

2/8/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 22 E Main St

Silver Creek

2/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Church, 35 Park Place

Erie

Akron

2/9/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion L L Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave

Amherst

2/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

2/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive

Buffalo

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

2/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnnie B Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave

2/9/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Veterans Affairs Hospital, 3495 Bailey Ave

Clarence

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place

East Aurora

2/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.

Elma

2/16/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Grand Island

2/10/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grand Island Community Center, 3278 Whitehaven Road

Hamburg

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1419 - Hamburg, 2985 Lakeview Rd

2/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Revive Wesleyan, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Kenmore

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Avenue

Lackawanna

2/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave

Orchard Park

2/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Bernadette’s Roman Catholic Church, 5930 S Abbott Rd

Springville

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 40 Commerce Drive

Tonawanda

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd

West Seneca

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Fire Company, 1845 Union Road

Williamsville

2/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 N Forest

Genesee

Batavia

2/2/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., NYS School for the Blind, 2A Richmond Ave

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.

2/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, 8315 Park Rd

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Veterans Administration Center, 222 Richmond Ave

Le Roy

2/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 53 West Main Street

Niagara

Lewiston

2/2/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mount St Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Rd

2/15/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St

Lockport

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Middleport

2/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main St

Niagara Falls

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, Seneca Niagara Casino - Hotel Side, 310 4th St

2/25/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive

Sanborn

2/21/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd

Orleans

Clarendon

2/17/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarendon Fire Company, 16169 East Lee Rd (Rt 31A)

Medina

2/21/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd

Wyoming

Arcade

2/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St.

Attica

2/8/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Alexander Community - Fire Rec Hall, Alexander Community Fire Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Rd.

Perry