Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Department of Health officials say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Lockport.
Officials say the raccoon reportedly attacked a woman on Wednesday in the Ernest Road/Lincoln Avenue area of the town.
The woman received a few scratches from the attack.
The animal has since been deceased and sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffon Laboratory for testing.
The Niagara County Department of Health would like to remind residents to not feed, touch or adopt wild animals and stray dogs or cats. And if you do have a domesticated animal to be sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines.