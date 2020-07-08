Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Niagara County

Officials say the raccoon reportedly attacked a woman on Wednesday in the Ernest Road/Lincoln Avenue area of the town.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Department of Health officials say a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Lockport.

The woman received a few scratches from the attack.

The animal has since been deceased and sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center, Griffon Laboratory for testing.