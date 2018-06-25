NIAGARA COUNTY, NY - The Niagara County Department of Health announced Monday that a case of rabies has been confirmed in the county for the first time this year.

A bat found in a home on Old Niagara Street in the City of Lockport was submitted for testing and subsequently found to be infected with rabies, according to the Niagara County DOH.

“Please contact this office if a bat gets into your home to discuss if there is a reason to be concerned before you release or dispose of the bat,” says Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Sanitarian.

For more information on rabies, and how to keep you and your family safe, you can visit the Niagara County DOH's website.

