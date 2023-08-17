Rabid bat confirmed in the Town of Newfane

The bat was captured in a home on Monday, prompting the Niagara County Department of Health Department to launch an investigation.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — A rabid bat was found on Phillips Road in the Town of Newfane earlier this week.

The bat was captured in a home on Monday, prompting the Niagara County Department of Health Department to launch an investigation. The bat was taken to Health Wadsworth Laboratory for testing.

The health department on Thursday afternoon confirmed that it had tested positive for rabies. A cat from the home is in quarantine while officials await its rabies vaccination status. Post-exposure shots are being considered for the people in the home.

Rabid bats were also found in Pendleton and North Tonawanda back in July.

Common wildlife that carries the rabies virus includes bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by laboratory testing.

The Niagara County Department of Health would like to remind its county residents and the general public of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals by

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Keep family pets indoors at night.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian.