PurpleStride walk to combat pancreatic cancer held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The PurpleStride walk to end pancreatic cancer hit the ground running on Saturday morning, when opening ceremonies started at Buffalo RiverWorks with hundreds of walkers.

The event brought together cancer survivors, families, researchers and supporters, all while raising money to fight pancreatic cancer.

"Pancreatic cancer is also one of the hardest cancers to detect, and there's still no early detection method for pancreatic cancer," according to Jennifer Schiffmacher of the WNY Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

"So the purpose for today is to help raise those funds, so we can get that research going, to help create that test for early detection."

Somebody's got to do something so they can do research on this and stop it," said Larry Schaefer, who participated in the walk.

More than $180,000 was raised today for pancreatic cancer research.