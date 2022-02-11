Overdose fatalities in New York surged during the pandemic according to new data

Opioid-related overdose deaths in the state rose by 68% from 2019 to 2021.

NEW YORK — Overdose related deaths in New York State increased during the pandemic, recent data released by the New York State Comptroller's Office revealed.

On Tuesday, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released data showing the opioid-related overdose deaths increased 68%, nearly 5,000 deaths, from 2019 to 2021.

“Too many New Yorkers have died from the misuse of drugs, but the jump in these numbers is alarming. It is a tragedy that devastates families and impacts our communities in countless ways,” DiNapoli said.

“The data shows our battle against drug overdose deaths is far from over. State leaders must ensure an ongoing commitment of public resources and strategies, including new funding from legal settlements, and innovative, evidence-based solutions for the fight against this deadly epidemic to be effective.”

The findings released also showed that New York's opioid overdose deaths were higher than the national rates in 2020 and 2021. In New York is was 30 per 100,000 in 2021 for drug overdoses.

“The shocking news in State Comptroller DiNapoli’s report on overdose deaths between 2019 and 2021 simply reconfirms the need for an all-out effort to mitigate this crisis,” said State Senator Pete Harckham, chair of the New York State Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

“That means giving proper resources and support to stakeholders and those on the frontlines of Substance Use Disorder treatment, recovery, overdose prevention and harm reduction, so we can work together and save the lives of our loved ones and neighbors.”