Over-the-counter Narcan and what it could mean

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A drug used to reverse opioid overdoses could soon be sold over the counter.

A committee of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration this week voted unanimously in favor of making Narcan available without a prescription.

"I think it's a good idea. Anytime you can increase access to life saving meds it's important," said Brad Arthur, a pharmacist at Black Rock Pharmacy in Buffalo.

However, Narcan has already been available without a prescription in New York, due to a standing order issued by the state several months ago.

"It basically empowered pharmacists and pharmacies like mine to, when appropriate, expense the medication or this device." Arthur said.

So, what if anything would change?

"First of all, folks that don't have insurance will will now be able to purchase it over the counter when it's finally brought to market, which they are saying will be one to two months," said Arthur. "And then, secondly, it's likely to be less expensive per unit once it get over the counter."

Arthur believes the cost for a two pack of Narcan, which is generally $60 to $65 without insurance today, may drop to somewhere around $35 to $40 instead.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Health Department's opiate task force continues to distribute Narcan for free.

"You could come here and get Narcan today, absolutely. But this would allow you go to your neighborhood drug store, which may be more convenient, which breaks down another barrier," task force director Cheryll Moore said.

"But I would caution that there is a big education component to this," said Arthur, as Narcan may only be as effective as the person trying to use it to save someone.

"It's administered with a mechanical device, so it's very easy to do. But when people are faced with that (having to administer Narcan) and panicked in the heat of the moment, you want them to be able to reflectively do the right thing."

Moore added: "These are safety skills people need to learn."

Some may associate the use of Narcan exclusively with with drug abusers needing to be revived from a overdose, and that if they don't associate with such individuals there's no need for them to acquire Narcan.

"But that's not necessarily the case," Arthur said. "I have long-standing patients who have been using chronic opioids for legitimate issues, back issues and what have you, and they may be as likely to need Narcan as any other individual. ... Usually what happens is a respiratory event, so if you have other respiratory issues going on, you could be at risk."

Moore added: "As we get older, our bodies change. There may be other medications that are ordered that provide a synergistic effect that we're not really aware of. Also, as we get older, our metabolism slows down, and if you continue to take the same dosing, the potential for taking too much is there."

According to Moore, there are additional reasons that people should consider having Narcan.

"We may have children of our own or children visiting homes where someone is taking an opioid for pain management that's not used to having little ones around, and they (children) get into medication," Moore said.

Moore believes Narcan should be as ubiquitous as Band-Aids when it comes to stocking a medicine cabinet or first aid kit.