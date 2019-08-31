BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a movement rooted here in Buffalo.

Be Kind to Your Mind aims to raise awareness about mental illness and help those living with it every day. It was started by a young woman, Emily Geiger, who is hoping to turn her hardships into an opportunity to help others.

Data shows about 1 in 5 adults in the United States struggle with mental illness, and while it's extremely common, some would argue a stigma still exists.

That's why one Orchard Park woman is trying to change the conversation.

Geiger, a college senior, is the founder of a clothing line and self-care brand called Be Kind to Your Mind.

You can find her clothing, jewelry and healing products on her website and in some stores locally.

Emily says she came up with the idea for the company after struggling with severe mental illness herself.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to Horizon Health Services, a nonprofit that serves more 22,000 Western New Yorkers each year with behavioral health and addiction treatment.

On her website you'll also find a blog that highlights issues such as coping with and overcoming mental illness.

