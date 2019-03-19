BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's another sign that we're slowly seeing the tide turn against the opioid crisis in Western New York.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's office says 167 people died from opioid overdoses last year, with another 27 deaths that could be connected to opioids.

Even if it ends up at 194 deaths, it would be the first year since 2014 that the number came in under 200, and well down from the peak of 301 in 2016.