Diversity, equity, inclusion are the focus of $1.5M grant at Oishei Children's Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be a whole lot of money to help improve baby deliveries going forward at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The $1.5 million investment from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation is focused on racial equity in birth.

Nationally, Black women in the United States die from pregnancy-related complications, at a rate of three to four times more than white women. This grant is aimed at helping solve that disparity.

"It's a priority for Oishei Children's Hospital to ensure that every mom who needs care feels safe and comfortable with their care plan," said Allegra Jaros, president of Oishei Children's Hospital.

"And this level of support is an incredible way to finalize our initiatives and ensure us sustainability in the programs that we're providing."