BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials met Thursday to discuss safety at playgrounds in Erie County parks, specifically focused on lead paint used on playground equipment.

A report last month found elevated levels at many playgrounds.

Since that initial testing, the parks department says it has tested all equipment in all county parks for lead paint and crews have started to remove items when necessary.

"In total, 66 items, included shelters and structures were found to have a presence of lead paint. Out of an abundance of caution, all pieces of equipment found to have lead paint on them were wrapped in yellow caution tape. Play items, like swings, that were rendered inoperable, were removed," said Erie County Parks Commissioner Troy Schinzel.

The Erie County health department says multiple county park employees will now be trained in lead safety and they will conduct routine inspections.