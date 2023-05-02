NYS secures agreement with 2 insulin makers to cap monthly costs at $35

The Attorney General's office (OAG) conducted an investigation and found list prices set by insulin manufacturers resulted in higher out-of-pocket costs for patients

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday the state has secured agreements from Eli Lilly and Company and Sanofi-Aventis, two of the largest insulin manufactures in the United States to cap insulin prices at $35 per monthly prescription.

The Attorney General's office (OAG) conducted an investigation and found list prices set by insulin manufacturers resulted in higher out-of-pocket costs for patients, causing some to either ration their insulin or go without insulin.

“Lifesaving medication should be affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers regardless of their income or insurance status,” Attorney General James said. “Today, uninsured New Yorkers who rely on insulin to manage their diabetes can breathe a sigh of relief that they no longer have to choose between their health or putting food on the table. I will always use the powers of my office to protect vulnerable New Yorkers, and to ensure no company takes advantage of them.”

Under the agreement, any uninsured New York resident who uses Lilly or Sanofi insulin products will not be charged more than $35 for a month supply of insulin for the next five years. Both companies will also offer free insulin to patients in need.

“Access to affordable insulin is a matter of life and death, and no one should have to choose between putting food on the table or buying medication they need to survive,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer in a statement. “I am proud that New York is taking a bold step forward in making insulin more accessible and affordable for our residents, and I commend Attorney General Letitia James for reaching this landmark agreement. This is a major victory for public health and social justice, and it is my hope that other states will follow New York's lead in ensuring that all Americans have access to the medications they need to live healthy lives.”