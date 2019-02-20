BUFFALO, N.Y. — The subject of vaccine exemptions for children in school is a highly contentious topic when it comes to your health and the health of your family.

Cases of mostly eradicated diseases such as the measles are on the rise nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of that disease are surging in at least ten states.

Now there's a local push for legislation that would ban some vaccine exemptions here in New York State.

Currently, New York's public health code requires children in school be vaccinated, such as those in Orchard Park. But it includes a section that allows parents to request to opt them out for religious beliefs.

That section of the code could be eliminated under a state legislature bill co-sponsored by Assemblyman Patrick Burke of Western New York.

He explains, "We're taking away that exemption clause because we think that if you're members of a society, it comes with certain things. Part of it is ensuring that your actions don't hurt people around you."

An attorney for a woman, who cited that religious exemption and sought to send her daughters to Orchard Park schools without vaccinations, says they had no reaction to this proposed measure in the legislature. However, they're still considering an appeal of a judge's ruling against her.

Health experts officials cite the relatively rare but potential health risks of measles such as brain damage or death. New York State health officials report 127 measles cases so far this year. That includes a reported outbreak of seven cases in the Rochester area.

The anti-vaccine movement and some religious groups have raised concerns about injecting certain elements into the body. They also raise their constitutional rights.

2 On Your Side asked Assemblyman Burke if this measure could lead to a court challenge on the federal level.

Burke responds "Oh, I'm sure it would be. I'm sure it would be. I think we make the best policy decisions for our people."