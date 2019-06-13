NEW YORK, USA — New York State law requires pharmacies must keep a list of their prices for the most 150 most commonly prescribed drugs available to consumers on request and to post a sign letting them know the list is available. It also requires the 'Drug Retail Price List' to be updated at least weekly.

A recent check by the New York State Attorney General's office of more than 100 pharmacies in cities across the state, including Buffalo, found 44 of them to be in violation of the law.

The AG's office says the requirement to maintain this list is not just a mere formality. The investigation revealed pricing between pharmacies for the same exact drug can vary by as much as 300%.

"Posting prices of drugs is a basic method of transparency that enables individuals to make informed decisions about their health and finances," said NYS Attorney General Letitia James. "Our investigation revealed that too many pharmacies throughout the state have flouted these consumer protection laws, potentially resulting in New Yorkers paying significantly more for medications they depend on every day."

The pharmacies cited were sent cease and desist letters requiring them to come into full compliance with the law within 15 days of receipt.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the Attorney General's office for a list of the pharmacies cited.



