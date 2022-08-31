Majority 1199SEIU nursing home workers ratify new agreement, 5 facilities authorize 5-day strike

More than 600 workers at four for-profits ratified a 3-year-contract last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even while 600 1199SEIU nursing home workers ratified a new three-year agreement, workers at five Western New York facilities voted to authorize a five-day strike notice.

If no agreement is reached, union workers at Elderwood at Lockport, Elderwood at Williamsville, Fiddler’s Green Manor, Humboldt House, and Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation plan to hold 5-day strikes soon.

While an agreement was reached with other workers, the employees at these five locations cited a need for better staffing levels, wage scales for experienced workers, and $15 an hour for service workers.

Locations in the area that did ratify the new agreement include Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda, and Seneca Health Care Facility in West Seneca. The workers are in the positions of licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, personal care attendants, housekeeping, dietary aides, cooks, laundry aides, and maintenance workers.

The new agreement includes a 10-step wage scale, a higher starting wage for new workers, retroactive bonuses, and additional raises for long-time caregivers. It also includes a higher contribution to pensions, as well as dental and optical.

This agreement with the McGuire group runs through April 30 of 2025.