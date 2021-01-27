2 nurses from ECMC, 2 from Buffalo General going to Super Bowl

Every NFL franchise got to choose health care workers to represent the team. Kim Pegula said all four of them were nominated by their co-workers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week Most Buffalo reported that 7,500 fully vaccinated health care workers will be going to the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

All the teams in the NFL got to choose health care workers to represent the team, and four nurses right here in Western New York found out they were going to the big game in a few weeks.

Patti Keller and Rachel Gibson from Buffalo General and Kaitlin Floyd and Cellina Ciotoli from Erie County Medical Center got that surprise on a Zoom call on Tuesday from Bills owner Kim Pegula.

"I am so excited to be here with all of you," she said. "The Buffalo Bills and NFL have joined together to honor some of our brave vaccinated health care workers like yourselves for all of your life-saving work you have done during this COVID pandemic.

"We are happy to announce all four of you, Kaitlin, Celina, Rachel and Patty, you have been selected to be our guests at Super Bowl."

Pegula said all four of them were nominated by their co-workers and that they all got several nominations.

Overall, there will be about 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl.