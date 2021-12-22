North Tonawanda decides to allow marijuana businesses

The common council formed a committee to study the issues and they presented their research and survey at Tuesday night's meeting.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda is now on the list of communities in Western New York that have decided to allow marijuana businesses within the city.

The North Tonawanda Common Council formed a committee to study the issues and they presented their research and survey at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Out of the 1,000 residents that took the survey, 80% wanted the city to opt-in on dispensaries and 65% said they wanted on-site consumption businesses to be allowed.

The measure passed unanimously on Tuesday.