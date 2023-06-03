Norovirus on the rise in Western New York

The Norovirus is trying to make another appearance infecting many Western New Yorkers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "To be clear, it has nothing to do with influenza, which is a respiratory virus that we also use the term flu," says University at Buffalo infectious disease specialist Dr. Thomas Russo.

The Norovirus is trying to make another appearance infecting many Western New Yorkers. The Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea with symptoms lasting one to three days. Dr. Russo says the virus is most common in children and the elderly.

"They never seen it before, and they don't have an immunity; immunity will wear off over time; there are multiple types of Norovirus," Dr. Russo says.

According to the CDC, there are 20 million cases of Norovirus a year in America with several strains. Dr. Oscar Gomez from Oishei Children's Hospital says experts are working on a possible vaccine.

"There are unique sections, and they don't change frequently. Generally, the investigators try to target those ones, with the hope that those will remain intact through generations," says Dr. Gomez.

If you find yourself under the weather, experts say one of the best ways to overcome Norovirus is to drink plenty of fluids.