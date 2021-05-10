No deal reached after talks continued Tuesday, heading into day 6 of Mercy Hospital strike

The union that represents striking workers at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital held a news conference Tuesday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It appears the strike will continue for the sixth day Wednesday.

This is the first time the CWA and Catholic Health have met for the first time since the strike began.

“Our members want to return to work and care for their patients but not without addressing the understaffing crisis that plagued them for years. By agreeing to fixed staffing ratios, in accordance with state law, Catholic Health can assure workers that they are taking their concerns seriously. We remain committed to getting this done as long as it takes,” said CWA Area Director Debora Hayes.

But no deal has been reached after talks continued between Catholic Health and the CWA.