BUFFALO, N.Y. — While a state of emergency is in effect in Rockland County, N.Y. -- where 153 cases of the measles have been reported since October -- there are still zero cases of the virus reported in Erie County.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said health leaders in the state and around the country are closely watching the situation in the New York City suburb to see if the decision to prohibit unvaccinated children from going to public places is effective.

Erie County had one case of the measles in 2018.

"Fortunately, we were able to activate our epidemiology and surveillance system, and we did a thorough investigation," Burstein said. "We made sure that everybody who could have been exposed was notified."

Measles is taken so seriously because it's so contagious. If someone who is not immunized is in close contact with someone who has the measles virus, that person has a 90% chance of also getting infected.

Luckily, the vaccine is highly effective. Studied show 97% of people who get it will be protected.

Beyond effectiveness, Dr. Burstein said the vaccine is safe.

"There is no link to autism," she said. "Except for a true medical contraindication, there is no reason why every single child in the United States shouldn't get a measles vaccine and get protected."

That message is well-received in Western New York. State data shows more than 90% of students are vaccinated in every single school district in Erie County.

Dr. Burstein said if what's happening in Rockland County were to come to our region, health workers are ready.

"If there is a case, an outbreak of measles, and we need to do mass immunizations, we are prepared to do that," she said.

