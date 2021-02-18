Niagara Pride starting virtual 'Lunch and Learn' series

The Niagara County group hopes to replace its health fairs with a COVID-friendly way for the LGBTQ community to access resources, information.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Pride is launching a virtual program to help bring resources and information to the local LGBTQ community.

In the past, the group would hold traditional in-person health fairs, but is now turning to online options.

On Friday, the center will hold its first Lunch and Learn program via Zoom. Niagara Pride released a schedule of sessions that will be held on the third Friday of each month, through August.

Each session will feature a handful of service providers, including doctors, employment specialists, mental health services, food pantries and LGBTQ youth services. The hour-long sessions will begin with presentations from the scheduled providers.

From there, attendees will be able to go into "break out" Zoom rooms where they can ask the presenters more specific questions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to virtually mingle with each other.

Niagara Pride's president, Ronald Piaseczny, hopes this event series will recognize the specific needs of Western New York's LGBTQ community. One of those needs includes a lack of information about healthcare services.

"We want people to be able to have choices, to know where they can go to, to know what resources are there, and to be empowered to make health care decisions based on different options, different clinicians and practitioners," Piaseczny said.

He adds that LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience stigmas.

"Historically, and most recently in terms of policy and regulations, there have been recent changes in terms of health care providers being allowed to decline providing services to LGBTQ individuals ... dependent on their religious affiliation they could claim exemption from having to provide services," he explained.

Niagara Pride also continues to plan other virtual, COVID-friendly events in the near future. Currently, the group is collecting new, unused socks for the local homeless community. You can find out how to donate by emailing info@niagarapride.org or on the group's Facebook page.

The current Lunch and Learn schedule is as follows: