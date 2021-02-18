Niagara Pride starting virtual 'Lunch and Learn' series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Pride is launching a virtual program to help bring resources and information to the local LGBTQ community.
In the past, the group would hold traditional in-person health fairs, but is now turning to online options.
On Friday, the center will hold its first Lunch and Learn program via Zoom. Niagara Pride released a schedule of sessions that will be held on the third Friday of each month, through August.
Each session will feature a handful of service providers, including doctors, employment specialists, mental health services, food pantries and LGBTQ youth services. The hour-long sessions will begin with presentations from the scheduled providers.
From there, attendees will be able to go into "break out" Zoom rooms where they can ask the presenters more specific questions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to virtually mingle with each other.
Niagara Pride's president, Ronald Piaseczny, hopes this event series will recognize the specific needs of Western New York's LGBTQ community. One of those needs includes a lack of information about healthcare services.
"We want people to be able to have choices, to know where they can go to, to know what resources are there, and to be empowered to make health care decisions based on different options, different clinicians and practitioners," Piaseczny said.
He adds that LGBTQ individuals are more likely to experience stigmas.
"Historically, and most recently in terms of policy and regulations, there have been recent changes in terms of health care providers being allowed to decline providing services to LGBTQ individuals ... dependent on their religious affiliation they could claim exemption from having to provide services," he explained.
Niagara Pride also continues to plan other virtual, COVID-friendly events in the near future. Currently, the group is collecting new, unused socks for the local homeless community. You can find out how to donate by emailing info@niagarapride.org or on the group's Facebook page.
The current Lunch and Learn schedule is as follows:
- February 19 (noon to 1 p.m.): Center for Elder Law and Justice; Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Community Health Center of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga; First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara Falls
- February 27 (noon to 12:30 p.m. – Special Session featuring youth providers): GLYS Western New York, Inc.; Youth Link & Be PrEPared Programs
- March 19 (noon to 1 p.m.): Pride Center of WNY; Heart, Love and Soul; Horizon Health Services
- April 16 (noon to 1 p.m.): The Breast and Prostate Peer Education Program at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center; US Social Security Administration; Trans Health Care Services – Evergreen Health Services; Booker College Planning (a program designed to help students and families navigate the college admissions process)
- May 21 (noon to 1 p.m.): Salvation Army of Niagara Falls; Western Problem Gambling Resource Center; Save the Michaels
- June 18, 2021 (noon to 1 p.m.): Elderwood; Venture Forthe, Inc.; Mental Health Association of Niagara County • July 16, 2021 (12pm-1pm): LGBT Veteran Care – US Department of Veterans Affairs
- August 20 (noon to 1 p.m.): City of Niagara Falls Office of Economic Development (presenting on information related to business and industrial development in the City of Niagara Falls, as well as on small business development)