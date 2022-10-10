Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold 'on the spot' hiring event October 25

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nurses are in high demand across the country and in Western New York.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

There will be representatives to provide information from various departments on hand, including Intensive Care, Behavioral Health, Emergency Services, Surgery, and Cardiology.

The hospital and local 1199DEIU Healthcare Workers recently approved a new three-year contract that reportedly includes up to $25,000 in signing bonuses, competitive wages, and longevity bonuses for employees with 20+ years of service.