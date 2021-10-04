Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center offering suicide prevention workshops

Through the 'Know the Signs' suicide prevention project, NFMMC will provide free informational workshops at various sites across Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is launching a suicide prevention project to help save lives in Western New York.

Through the "Know the Signs" suicide prevention project, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will provide free informational workshops at various sites across Niagara Falls. According to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the "Know the Signs" project is supported by a federal CARES Act grant, which was administered by Niagara Falls.

In a press release to 2 On Your Side, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center said it hopes these workshops not only reduce the stigma of talking about suicide, but also teaches an "evidence-based method" to help prevent suicides.

The program also aims to bring awareness to the topic, as well as provide support, education and any additional resources needed to help people effectively respond to someone who may be suicidal.

“Suicide is preventable and it all begins with a discussion and acknowledgment that this is a real thing happening to real people,” said community health worker Krysta Broeker.

According to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Broeker is a Niagara University graduate who will not only administer the program, but also facilitate sessions.

Broeker added, “Suicide impacts not just those who take their own lives but family members, friends and others who know them or hear about the loss of life. Our hope is to have a conversation that saves someone’s life and provide support to people who have been impacted by someone who took their own life.”