Niagara County VSA's new location brings better resources for veterans

The new offices include new technology to mitigate paperwork for veterans

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Veterans in Niagara County can now get the help they need at the new offices of the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency (VSA) located inside the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.

“We have created a first-class operation to help our veterans with anything they need including filing important paperwork, fighting for benefits, securing medical appointments, finding counseling and so on,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.

Along with the new location, the center will also have new technology, like smart TVs, to help make tedious and confusing paperwork easier for Veterans to fill out, hopefully preventing errors that could slow down the process.

“One mistake can delay a claim for months,” said David Wohleban, a veterans service officer. “Our improved technology is helping us catch and eliminate any errors before documents are submitted.”

Senator Ortt, a veteran himself, has helped provide $185,000 for the VSA annually through the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program. Ortt says Niagara County has done a great job of stepping up and providing assistance to veterans.

“Accessing government services or programs can sometimes be a challenging or confusing process, but the employees at the Niagara County Veterans’ Service Agency have made it their mission to make this process as easy and efficient as possible, and I thank them for their efforts,” said Ortt.