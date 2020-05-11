Niagara County to hold free drive-thru rabies clinic

Pre-registration is required, and once all of the appointments are filled, no additional appointments will be accepted.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health wants to make sure your pets are protected against rabies, while still making sure you are protected from the coronavirus.

“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, certain new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public from possible asymptomatic (infectious, yet symptom-free) persons,” says Scott Ecker, Associate Supervisory Public Health Sanitarian.

The department will hold a free drive-thru rabies clinic on November 14 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Niagara Falls Amtrak Station located at 825 Depot Avenue West.

However, pre-registration is required and once all appointments are filled, no additional ones will be accepted. Registration will open Monday, November 9 at noon.

A pre-registration form must be completed regarding your pet’s information

Proof of prior vaccination must be provided via email to qualify for a 3-year vaccination (otherwise a 1-year vaccination certificate will be received).

Persons arriving by vehicle shall remain in vehicle while awaiting direction.

All persons must wear a facemask while at the clinic

If you need help with registering, you can also call 439-7490.