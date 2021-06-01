Niagara County schedules mammography event on June 12 for residents

Screenings will take place June 12 from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at the Ransomville Fire Company. You must schedule an appointment through Windsong Radiology.

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — One of the barriers for women getting mammograms is accessibility. Niagara County hopes to remedy that by bringing a mammography mobile unit to its residents.

Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced Windsong Radiology will bring its Mobile 3D mammography mobile unit to Ransomville on Saturday, June 12.

“'I am very happy to welcome back the Windsong Mobile Mammogram Unit to our community to provide mammogram screenings,” said Myers. “The fact is too many of our residents do not get the preventative healthcare services they need and one reason for that is accessibility. That is why we bring this unit right to our backyard."

“I hope those who have been putting off getting a mammogram will attend this event,” said Myers. “I know from my own personal experience that early detection is key so make your appointment.”