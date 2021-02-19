Niagara County reports five COVID-19 related deaths

Nearly 14,000 Niagara County residents have recovered from COVID-19.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health reported five Niagara County residents died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county has now recorded 278 COVID-19 related deaths.

The county says they currently have 42 new COVID cases, bringing the total to 14,651. Of those, 380 cases are active with 372 isolating at home and eight are in the hospital.

Niagara County has a heatmap that breaks cases down by municipalities. You can view that here. https://tinyurl.com/y5b4hldh .

