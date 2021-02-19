Niagara County reports five COVID-19 related deaths

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health reported five Niagara County residents died from COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county has now recorded 278 COVID-19 related deaths.
The county says they currently have 42 new COVID cases, bringing the total to 14,651. Of those, 380 cases are active with 372 isolating at home and eight are in the hospital.
Nearly 14,000 Niagara County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
Niagara County has a heatmap that breaks cases down by municipalities. You can view that here. https://tinyurl.com/y5b4hldh.
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.