Niagara County Health Department says 2 raccoons test positive for rabies

Both animals were discovered in the Town of Royalton and had no known contact with any pets or humans.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department wants to make the public aware that two raccoons from the Town of Royalton have tested positive for rabies.

The animals had no known contact with any pets or humans and were submitted by U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services as surveillance samples only.

The Health Department wants to remind the public of the following to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs, or feral cats.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans. Protect them, and you may reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats that receive rabies vaccine after three months of age are protected for a one-year period. Revaccinations are effective for up to three years with proof of previous vaccination. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. The Niagara County Department of Health offers free rabies clinics throughout the year and will notify media outlets as well as post information on our website and social media as clinic details are finalized.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee; or if there is danger, you can call your local law enforcement agency.

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely destroyed.

Any animal bite or contact with wild animals should be reported to the department's Environmental Division at 439-7444. Further information about rabies can be found here.