New York State's youth smoking rate has reached an all-time low

The NYSDOH said all tobacco product use among youth has declined in NYS.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some good news was reported Monday from the state health department.

The NYSDOH said that New York State's youth smoking rate reached an all-time low in 2020.

High school cigarette smoking has nearly disappeared in New York.

According to the release, the latest survey results show less than 3% of high schoolers across the state smoked cigarettes in 2020.

That's down from 27% just 20 years ago.

E-cigarettes are still a problem being used by more than 22% of students, but that's also down from 2018. That's the first time it's dropped since the health department started keeping track of them.

New Yorkers aged 13 to 24 who want to stop vaping can enroll in the free and anonymous text messaging program by texting “DropTheVape” to 88709. New Yorkers of all ages can contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 1-866-NYQUITS 1-866-697-8487.