New York State relaxes restrictions on nursing home visitations

ALBANY, N.Y. — There are some changes when it comes to nursing home visitations.

New York State on Wednesday talked about new guidelines, which relaxes a lot of the ones currently in place.

The state says they sent nursing homes updated guidance that will get rid of the limit on the number of visitors, length of visits, and they even let unvaccinated visitors inside the homes.

Residents can see visitors any time they want, and residents are also to leave the facility for extended periods of time, though the state recommends they get tested or screened for symptoms when they return.