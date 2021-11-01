New York State of the State to include telehealth reforms

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Reimagine New York Commission will introduce legislation with hopes to make telehealth more accessible.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday that in partnership with the Reimagine New York Commission, new legislation will be announced as part of the 2021 State of the State regarding telehealth.

The legislation will have "regulatory and statutory changes to allow for greater flexibility in where and when patients use telehealth, while maintaining oversight to ensure high-quality care is delivered," according to the governor's office.

Many of the reforms, Cuomo's office says, are inspired by the adaptions made during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is requiring insurance companies to offer telehealth and providing Medicaid coverage for telehealth.

"COVID-19 has changed not only the way we live, but the way healthcare providers support their patients, especially in regard to mental health. New Yorkers have adapted throughout 2020, but it is time to push telehealth to the next level in New York State and fully integrate it into our existing healthcare system," Cuomo said.

The governor also wants to see insurers offer virtual emergency rooms which could evaluate patients' symptoms and refer them to an in-person ER.

Some of the reforms include requiring Medicaid to give reimbursements for telehealth regardless of the location of the patient or provider and creating an interstate licensing reciprocity to help with professional shortages.

Additionally, some changes made during COVID for the care of those with mental health needs or substance abuse disorders would be extended, such as changing who can provide services, removing a required in-person visit before virtual care can be provided, and creating regulations for substance abuse programs that are mainly virtual.