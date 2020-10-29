New York proposes regulations for hemp-derived CBD products

The state Department of Health has proposed regulations in accordance with legislation passed earlier this year.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York regulators are proposing quality control standards and a licensing program for hemp-derived CBD products that have gained widespread popularity in products such as tinctures, salves and lotions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state Department of Health has proposed regulations in accordance with legislation passed earlier this year.

The regulations have been anxiously awaited by industrial hemp farmers and processors across the state, as well as hundreds of businesses that make consumer products from CBD, or cannabidiol, extracted from hemp.