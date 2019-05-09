BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Health Department says it's looking into high levels of Vitamin E acetate in its investigation into those serious illnesses linked to vaping.

It says it has found those levels in almost all 34 cases here in New York that were linked to vape products with cannabis.

It says Vitamin E isn't usually dangerous when you take it in a supplement or on the skin, but it doesn't know its effects when you inhale it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce the results of its own investigation Friday.

