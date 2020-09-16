x
New York extends special uninsured enrollment through 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday those people can apply for coverage through New York’s health insurance marketplace or directly through insurers.
ALBANY, N.Y. — Uninsured New Yorkers can now apply for health insurance coverage through the end of the year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday those people can apply for coverage through New York’s health insurance marketplace or directly through insurers.

The special enrollment period will run through Dec. 31. State health officials and insurers say they’re offering the special enrollment period so people don’t avoid seeking testing or medical care because of lack of health insurance coverage.   

