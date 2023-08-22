New RSV vaccine offers hope to parents

The vaccine is for pregnant women in their third trimester and will protect their newborns.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Food and Drug Administration just announced its approval of a new RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their newborns.

Last year, many cities across the United States had a triple-demic of patients with RSV, the flu, and COVID slamming hospitals. This year, doctors hope that by getting the word out about this new vaccine now, more people can stay healthy this fall.

"RSV is Respiratory Syncytial Virus. This is a small RNA virus not terribly dissimilar from the other small respiratory RNA viruses like influenza," explained Dr. John Sellick, Hospital Epidemiologist for Kaleida Health.

And newborns are one of the groups at the highest risk of getting a severe RSV infection. Most of us have already been infected before we turn two.

"Little ones at that age do not respond well to vaccines on their own. So giving them antibodies, mom's antibodies crossing the placenta, is the way we will protect them," said Dr. John Sellick.

RSV does impact all age groups though, and the vaccine that is now available to help newborns is the same one already approved for people 60 and up.

"In the elderly groups, similar to what we see with influenza vaccine and with COVID vaccine, in that it prevents the most severe disease, it prevents hospitalizations," said Dr. John Sellick.

Dr. John Sellick says most of his colleagues at Kaleida Health are expecting that this fall will be a typical fall with the flu, COVID, and RSV all circulating.

"You see a lot of people call this a triple-demic. You know, hopefully, it's not going to be a triple pandemic or a triple epidemic, but we're certainly going to be seeing all three of these, and, you know, for the first time in my professional life, my life in general, that we have vaccines against all of these now for certain groups of people," said Dr. John Sellick.