ALBANY, NY-- New York will soon become the first state in the nation to require manufacturers to disclose the chemicals contained in the cleaning products you use every day.

The Household Cleansing Product Information Disclosure program will require makers of cleaning products sold in the state to disclose chemical ingredients, as well as other information, on their websites.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will oversee the program. The information will need to be available on manufacturer's websites by July 1, 2019.

(Photo: Thinkstock)

"The Household Cleansing Product Information Disclosure Program will help the state better understand what chemical hazards the public is exposed to, especially from products made in countries with less protective environmental laws than the Unite States, and reduce exposure to chemicals of concern," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

More information about this topic can be found on the DEC's website.

