A new non-profit is helping Buffalo residents battling cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Pink Ribbon Good is a non-profit that offers free services for those battling breast and gynecological cancers.

Buffalo is the sixth region in the country where Pink Ribbon Good is providing services regardless of age, cancer stage, or socio-economic status.

Pink Ribbon Good offers those battling breast or gynecological cancers within a 40-mile radius of downtown Buffalo three healthy meals, housecleaning essentials, rides to treatment, and peer support.

Heather Salazar, the president and CEO, said, "When you go through breast cancer it levels the playing field. It's not biased, it's not prejudiced, so we want to be there to provide the support, so all the patient has to do is focus on getting healthy."

Peer support events are offered virtually or in person. Pink Ribbon Group says it helps over 1,600 people through their peer support.

Pink Ribbon Group is partnering with Kaleida Health and Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative.

Dr. Victor Filadora, President of Great Lakes Cancer Care Collaborative says, "This is a great opportunity to help patients undergoing treatment, whether it be breast cancer treatment or GYN treatment, to help them at home when they're undergoing treatment and they need rides, they need meals prepped or they need other services to really help them through the most difficult time of their treatment."