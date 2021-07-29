New Lockport hospital gets state approval

The Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital is expected to open in 2023.

New York State has given the thumbs up to a new hospital that's planned for Lockport.

Catholic Health says New York's Public Health and Health Planning Council unanimously voted to approve the proposal to start building the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital this fall.

The 60,000-square-foot building on South Transit Road will include an emergency department along with inpatient, imaging, and laboratory services as well as medical office space for primary care, women’s health, and specialty medical practices.