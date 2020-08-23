New ConnectLife blood donation center to open in downtown Buffalo

For those who work or live downtown, giving blood will now be easier and centrally located at the Ellicott Square Building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID pandemic has caused recent blood shortages, making blood drives and blood donation centers all the more vital to keeping up with demand.

Those who wish to help others by giving some of their time, and blood, can do so downtown at the Ellicott Square Building. A new donation location for ConnectLife will be opening in the building on Tuesday.

The location will accept blood donations the fourth Tuesday of every month.

According to ConnectLife's website, the drive this Tuesday will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Suite 210. To learn more or to donate blood, click here.