BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Assemblyman Pat Burke announced Saturday afternoon that he's introduced new legislation concerning organ donors.

His proposal: Rather than have people across New York State opt-in and become organ donors, his plan would make it automatic for residents who are at least 18 years old, unless they opt out.

However, people who are 16 or 17 years old and want to participate in the state's organ and tissue donor registry would be required to opt in.

“I’m introducing this legislation because I want to start a conversation about how we can get more people on the organ donation registry, and ultimately save more lives,” Burke said Saturday in a statement.

According to the news release, the proposal would create a space on driver’s license applications for applicants who decide they want to opt out of the state's organ and tissue donor registry.

Last week Unyts and Erie County Medical Center kicked off a local "Donate Life Month" drive. New York's donor registry rate has improved recently, but it's still one of the lowest in the country.

According to Burke's statement, it's the second-lowest enrollment percentage nationwide, with New York having the third-highest need for organ donors.

“With this bill, more New Yorkers will become organ donors, but people will still retain the element of choice. If someone does not want to participate for any reason, they can simply opt out,” Burke said.

“A single organ donor can save up to eight lives and impact dozens more. This legislation has the potential to save countless lives.”

