Neighborhood Health Center unveils Mattina location expansion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Neighborhood Health Center unveiled its newest expansion to its Mattina location.

Their new two-story building at 300 Niagara Street will house its dental care services. The new space has a new dental lab, and eight operating rooms, and doubles the space available for patient care.

"People know about the care they can get here. They know that it's personal care, it's not only quality care, but it is individual and personalized, and if you don't speak Spanish or English, we can translate and we can find out what you're here for," said Dr. Ellis Gomez, the site medical director.

This expansion was part of a larger $9 million expansion project, adding more space and increasing the number of people it can care for from 7,000 to 9,000. It's also adding 15 new jobs.