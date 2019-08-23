BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new listing of the nation’s worst nursing homes includes 16 in Western New York, all with federal quality ratings of just one-star out of a possible five.

The analysis by the Long Term Care Community Coalition is part of an effort to help the public gain insights into the quality and safety of facilities in their communities while highlighting inadequate staffing, substandard care, abuse and neglect within the industry.

Across New York state, a total of 101 skilled nursing facilities are rated with one star on the Nursing Home Compare website by the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The star rating system includes assessments for health inspections, quality and staffing ratios. The list of Western New York facilities can be found on Buffalo Business First's website.

