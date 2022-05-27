During National Stroke Awareness Month, it helps to know warning signs

A Friday event recognized Mercy Hospital's 10th straight Stroke Gold Plus Award, the highest recognition for care of stroke patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and on Friday, we heard from a stroke survivor.

Ronald Kimaid was watching the Super Bowl at home when he had a stroke. His wife Sharon, a retired Mercy Hospital nurse, noticed the left side of his face drooping and called 911.

Thanks to her quick thinking and the people over at Mercy Hospital, Ronald is alive.

"Due to the team at Mercy Hospital, my husband Ron is able to live life the way it's meant to be lived," Sharon said. "We get to spend time together. We get to enjoy our son, our daughter-in-law, and our college-bound grandson."

And thanks to those doctors, Ronald and Kim recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.