National Eating Disorders Awareness Week: What resources are available in WNY?

As the Electric Tower is once again lit green and blue, here are some resources about help and recovery from eating disorders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Driving downtown on Thursday night, you may have noticed the Electric Tower and City Hall both lit up green and blue. These colors are symbolic of hope for those with eating disorders, a reminder that help is available.

The colors match the logo of the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), which every year in February hosts National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. This year, it's February 22 through 28.

If you may need help with an eating disorder or disordered eating habits, there is help available here in Western New York.

To Write Love On Her Arms, another mental health nonprofit, also offers a search tool for mental health, health care, and other resources. You can view that by clicking here.

This is not an all inclusive list. For more information or resources, call 211, or visit nationaleatingdisorders.org.