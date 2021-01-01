Narcotics Anonymous offers online meetings

For those with drug addiction, there are resources available during the COVID pandemic, both in-person and online.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The highest number of overdose deaths in a 12-month period happened in the 12 months leading up to May 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says this suggests overdose deaths may have grown quickly during the pandemic. Local advocates are emphasizing that just because there is social distancing, it doesn't mean those with addictions have to be alone.

Buffalo Area Narcotics Anonymous says that there are still a myriad of NA meetings happening, with the majority being online, but some being in person.

"The NA message is simple: that an addict, any addict, can stop using drugs, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live," Buffalo Area Narcotics Anonymous said in a statement.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and the virtual meetings follow the same format as the in-person ones.

For the links to all the area NA meetings happening virtually, click here. The spreadsheet also has helpful numbers and resources.

You can also call the Buffalo Area Helpline at 716-878-2316.

The following meetings are in-person still:

Monday

6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose, 265 Falconer Street, North Tonawanda

8 p.m., Full Effect, 75 Hickory, Buffalo

Tuesday

8 p.m., Cool Beans, 107 Main Street, Hamburg

Wednesday

Noon, Simplicity, 995 Dodge Road, Getzville

Friday

7 p.m., I Surrender, 265 Falconer Street, North Tonawanda