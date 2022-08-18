Motion Project Foundation receives $100,000 donation from West Herr

Natalie Barnhard created the Motion Project Foundation to advocate for others with disabilities. A big donation Thursday will help the foundation with its goals.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Natalie Barnhard created the Motion Project Foundation to advocate for others with disabilities.

Last year, she opened the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury, Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga.

On Thursday, West Herr Automotive CEO Scott Bieler presented Barnhard with a check from his foundation for $100,000 to continue to her mission. Bieler says it's a cause that's close to his heart after he suffered serious injuries in an accident years ago.

"I'm extremely grateful that there are places like this, because I was in a similar treatment building in the hospital for awhile while I was recovering, so I can connect personally. It's remarkable," Bieler said.

Added Barnhart: "This is really going to go a long way to go toward some of that essential equipment that we still have on our wish list that we've been hoping to get. So yeah, this is truly a blessing."

Barnhard used millions from her own court settlement from her accident to open the spinal center.