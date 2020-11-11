More than $335M was spent to cut Medicaid costs in WNY. Did it work?

Statewide, health care officials called the $8 billion program a success.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been five years since state health officials announced New York would pump $335 million into Western New York to help area hospitals and health care providers cut Medicaid costs.

The goals were clear: reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and the number of readmissions within 30 days of discharge. Groups of providers had no choice but to work together if they wanted to reap the financial benefits of the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program.